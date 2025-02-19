Roku to Become the Streaming Hub of Bassmaster Tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Roku has further expanded its sports content with a new media rights deal with Bassmaster that will make Roku the streaming hub for Bassmaster professional bass fishing tournaments.

Upcoming Bassmaster Live events streaming for free on The Roku Channel will include action from the brand-new Elite Qualifiers (EQ) Series, five Bassmaster Open Series events, which set the field for the EQs, select coverage of all nine Bassmaster Elite Series events, Friday coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour and a special prime time production of the Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Classic Celebrity Pro-Am presented by Yokohama.

Kicking off with Thursday and Friday coverage of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series season on Feb. 20, the Bassmaster tournaments will stream live on The Roku Channel's Roku Sports Channel. Professional fishing fans can also enjoy replays of the live stream alongside additional on-demand content, clips and highlights across The Roku Channel, Roku Sports Channel and Roku's Sports Zone, plus a dedicated Bassmaster FAST channel launching later this year. The partnership will expand coverage availability of Bassmaster LIVE properties and further bolster Roku's free lineup of exclusive live sports.

"It's an honor to call Roku the streaming home of Bassmaster, an iconic brand with a decades-spanning history of producing best-in-class professional fishing tournaments," said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media. "We look forward to bringing these events for free to the passionate fanbase of this top outdoor sport, as well as introducing Bassmaster to new audiences, expanding the tournaments' reach to millions of streaming households in the U.S."

"We are proud to bring so much live programming to Roku's fast-growing sports channel, and we're very excited about the creation of a new outlet for posted video content on a dedicated Bassmaster FAST channel on Roku. It's thrilling to have one of the first streaming-rights partnerships in outdoor sports and the first for professional fishing on America's No. 1 streaming platform," said B.A.S.S. chief operations officer Phillip Johnson. "This partnership will allow Bassmaster to bring our exciting coverage of the highest level of professional bass fishing to Roku's enormous audience and introduce our sport to a new fan base."

David Katz and Mike Kelly of ThePostGame, a leading sports media consultancy and content production company, represented Bassmaster in its recent third-party media negotiations and helped secure the partnership with Roku.