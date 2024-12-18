Roku Inks Deal for X Games Aspen U.S. Streaming Rights

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku today announced The Roku Channel will be the exclusive U.S. home of X Games Aspen and major X Games events next summer.

The games will livestream on Roku’s recently launched Roku Sports Channel. Roku also has launched an X Games TV free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel and will curate a dedicated X Games Zone, launched leading up to live events, where fans can browse, discover and stream everything X Games from a single destination. The zone will offer highlights, clips, interviews and archival content, the company said.

“This partnership with X Games is the perfect marriage between content and distribution—more than half of The Roku Channel’s monthly FAST audience are between the ages of 18 and 49, and the X Games have built a lifestyle brand that sits right at the intersection of sports and youth culture,” Roku Media Head of Sports Joe Franzetta said. “We look forward to using the reach of Roku to make these competitions—and the athletes at the heart of it all—accessible to millions of viewers for free.”

X Games Aspen, set for Jan. 23-25, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado, will witness some of the world’s best action-sports athletes competing in ski and snowboard events. An additional X Games will be held this summer.

“As the new CEO of X Games, I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with Roku, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our athletes and fans,” X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom said. “This collaboration ensures that the world’s premier action sports events will reach a broader audience, while celebrating the brilliance, creativity and passion of the incredible athletes who make the X Games the ultimate stage for action sports.”

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free with no subscription or sign-up required. Audiences can watch the channel on Roku devices or TVs. It is also accessible at TheRokuChannel.com on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

More information about X Games Aspen is available on XGames.com.