X Games To Launch FAST Channel With Streaming Partner Frequency

LOS ANGELES—Action-sports property X Games has partnered with streaming channel creator and distributor Frequency on the launch of a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

“We’re excited for fans of the X Games and action sports to have 24/7 access to X Games content on our own branded channel,” X Games president and chief operating officer Scott Guglielmino said. “By partnering with Frequency and the powerful Studio toolset, we’re able to not only seamlessly bring our action-sports content library to our audience, but also extend distribution of and access to our worldwide live events portfolio.”

The streaming channel will offer a mix of X Games global live events and content from its extensive content library spanning 30 years, Frequency said.

“The X Games brand is very strong in the sports world, and we’re thrilled to be able to power its first action in FAST,” Blair Harrison, CEO and founder of Frequency, said. “Sports is a category that we believe will see exponential growth in streaming television and X Games will be able to reach new audiences through this channel. Frequency’s expertise with live events, automation capabilities and commitment to aesthetically pleasing viewer experiences will provide enormous value as X Games scales its distribution footprint with Studio.”

X Games, acquired by MSP Sports Capital from ESPN in 2022, will announce distribution for the X Games FAST channel at a later date, to coincide with its major live events in 2025.

