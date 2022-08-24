Rohde & Schwarz Appoints Dan Wroth as Product Manager

MUNICH— Dan Wroth has been appointed product manager at Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company. He will be responsible for its Gallium and StreamMaster portfolio of products.

With a career spanning over 25 years, the company said Wroth brings “expertise of the playout domain, along with in-depth know-how of the wider media and broadcast industry. He will draw on his experience to build on the success of these Rohde & Schwarz playout solutions in meeting customers’ needs now, while adapting to their future requirements as they negotiate a changing media landscape.”

James Gilbert, director of product and solution management and media at Rohde & Schwarz welcomed Wroth to the team saying, “He will be a great asset to us as we continue to meet customers’ shifting needs, futureproofing their investments and ensuring we deliver the flexibility and agility that are vital to any successful media organization today.”

Previously, Wroth held the roles of product owner and product manager at Grass Valley, was a product specialist at Snell Advanced Media (SAM) and served as lead support engineer for all transmission operations at Ascent Media. He has worked with the R&S and Pixel Power teams in the past as a customer and partner.