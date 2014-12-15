Riedel Names Jake Dodson Head of Product Management

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications announced the appointment of Jake Dodson as the company’s director of product management. In this role Dodson will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of the Riedel product range and its development.



Dodson has more than 25 years of experience developing product strategies and bringing new products and technologies to market in the telecoms, military, broadcast, and live-performance sectors. His career began at Marconi Research in the United Kingdom working on high-speed optics for military and telecoms. In 1991 he founded Integrated Optical Components, a venture capital-funded startup that produced high-speed (10 Gbps) optical modulators for telecom optical backbone transmission, and the company was successfully taken public in 1996. Dodson subsequently led product management groups at Silicon Valley-based E-Tek Dynamics, JDS Uniphase, and WaveSplitter Technologies.



In 2006 Dodson joined Clear-Com as part of a turnaround management team. During his tenure as vice president of product management, he overhauled the product strategy and roadmap, helped return the company to profitability, and played a key part in the recommendation and acquisition of a Canadian technology company. Dodson most recently served as vice president of product management responsible for global product management and technical publications at Vitec Videocom.

