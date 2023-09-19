Riedel Names Costa Nikols VP of Sales Enablement

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that Costa Nikols has joined the company as vice president of sales enablement for the global team.

In his new role, Nikols will design, develop, and institute sales enablement programs to build the foundational and technical knowledge for the global sales team. Continuing to work with strategic leaders and customers across the industry, Nikols will ensure Riedel delivers solutions and platforms that enable its customers to be successful, while improving the customer journey by providing a more fluid and informed sales engagement, the company said in announcing the appointment.

"We are thrilled to have Costa take the reins of our global sales enablement initiatives, which consist of connecting people to the information they need. Costa brings an impressive and quite extensive background of experience successfully guiding both colleagues and customers through several huge technological disruptions," said Daniel Url, CCO Product Division at Riedel. "As Riedel continues to grow and evolve, Costa will ensure the customer journey through the sales process is smooth and successful for both the team and the customers."

Known in the industry as a consistent, dependable technical resource, Nikols had served as vice president of global sales enablement at Grass Valley, where he helped guide the company through its transition from a hardware-based to a software-enabled brand.

For over 20 years, Nikols held various leadership positions at Grass Valley and its acquisitions, including senior product manager at Snell & Wilcox and sales engineering group manager at Miranda Technologies. In these roles, Nikols discovered his passion and talent for helping guide both colleagues and customers through technological changes, whether it's architecting a solution, connecting people to information or through first-hand experience, Riedel noted.

"Joining Riedel Communications has been a wonderful experience. I was instantly welcomed and felt like I was contributing right away. Being with a company that values technical innovation, customer experience, and the prosperity of its employees is like being in a little patch of heaven," said Nikols. "Now working for an industry leader in wireless communication and intercom solutions, my experience lends itself well with the company's strategic technologies vision, and I also love that I am learning new things from people that are passionate about what they do."