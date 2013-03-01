Riedel Expands U.S. Service and Support Team

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Riedel Communications has expanded the service and support team based in Glendale, Calif.



“Comprehensive service and support is crucial for the mission-critical solutions that we provide,” said Sascha Kneider, head of technical services, North America for the of real-time networks for video, audio and communications provider. “We decided to expand our U.S. team to ensure that we're offering the highest level of service.”



To offer customers better direct assistance, Riedel has expanded its service and support team by adding Emily Tang Carter and Tyrone Carter as system and support engineers, and Jing Pu Carter as a service and support engineer. These new team members will provide email and phone assistance and on-site support.



