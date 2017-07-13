Riedel Communications Taps Channon as Rental Engineer in U.K.

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Daniel Channon is joining Riedel Communications in the role of rental engineer, per a company press release. Channon will be based in Riedel’s U.K. office and will be responsible for managing, coordinating and maintaining the company’s rental service.

The Riedel rental service provides tailored wired and wireless communications systems, IT infrastructure for events and fiber-based and wireless signal transport and routing systems for sporting, event, theater and industrial applications.

Channon’s experience prior to joining Riedel includes serving as cluster venue results project manager for Results Technology Service, where he worked on the Rio and London Olympic and Paralympic Games. He also worked at Adstream as a project manager.