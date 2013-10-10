Riedel Communications Acquires WAN and Mobile Streaming Specialist

Thomas Riedel with the Code One team.



WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Riedel Communications has acquired Düsseldorf-based mobile streaming specialist Code One. As a developer of solutions for video streaming over wide area networks, Code One brings Riedel a portfolio of WAN-focused solutions, as well as innovative technology for distributing video, audio and data via mobile networks.



“In order to guarantee further expansion of our company, we needed a partner with the capacity to support our portfolio in a competent and future-proofed manner,” said Code One CEO Sven Hanten. “Riedel Communications is an experienced company that offers a positive business environment, including a firmly established presence in key markets and a strong financial position, that will fuel our ongoing and future development of innovative solutions.”



Code One video streaming technology enables broadcasters and other content producers to achieve greater mobility in live production environments. The company’s application-oriented products empower users to distribute live content anywhere, at any time. Engineered to reduce the complexity of live broadcasting, Code One solutions assure straightforward signal distribution with independence.



“This young company’s key areas of expertise, such as mobile streaming and innovative solutions for data transmission, offer Riedel unique technology that we can use to elevate our solutions to a new level,” said Thomas Riedel, CEO of Riedel Communications.