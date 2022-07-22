Richard Friedel Receives 2022 NABA International Achievement Award

TORONTO—Richard Friedel, retired Fox Television Stations executive vice president for corporate engineering and immediate past president of the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA), was honored with the NABA International Achievement Award during the organization’s virtual annual general meeting.

The award recognizes a person who has served the broadcasting industry beyond the scope of their professional roles. It recognizes those who have given their time, leadership and talent to create industry consensus on current critical issues and fostered a collegial approach to problem solving, knowledge sharing and common understanding in their own country, region and in global forums, NABA said.

“Richard’s collaborative approach and his innate belief that broadcasters share many common challenges led to common solutions and practices in one of the most intensely competitive industries in the world,” says Michael McEwen, NABA director-general. “This is why he is always greeted warmly and his participation well received by colleagues in Europe, Asia and indeed around the world—a reflection on his success as a NABA leader. The core of NABA’s mission is to provide our community with opportunities to share and solve challenges to the benefit of all in our industry and that core mission is apparent in the way Richard conducts business and defines the person he is.”

In addition to having a distinguished career beginning with NBC, then moving to ABC/Capital Cities and finally to Fox for 25 years, Friedel has been involved with NABA for more than quarter century, been a long-time member of the Advanced Television Systems Committee—including multiple stints as ATSC Board Chairman, served as a member of the IBC Council, was a DPP leadership contributor in the U.K. and has been a consistent presence at the NAB Show, NABA said.

“I am really honored with this recognition. NABA is an important part of my life, but so many people involved in NABA are friends or long-term colleagues of mine and to have you bestow this is all the more meaningful,” said Friedel when accepting the award.

“I’ve always believed in collaboration because we can get more done and do it better as a diverse group," he continued. "I want to encourage everyone to continue doing that. Think about how great a career we have. We entertain, educate and inform literally hundreds of millions of people. What could be a better purpose? Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”