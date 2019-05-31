Richard Friedel Joins Fox TV Stations as EVP Engineering, Operations, Technology

NEW YORK—Richard Friedel is the new EVP of Engineering, Operations and Technology at Fox Television Stations, FTS CEO Jack Abernethy said this week.

Richard Friedel

"It's rare that you can pick up an All Star on waivers. We are very happy to have Richard lead our group and more importantly help drive our ATSC 3.0 efforts," said Abernethy.

Friedel joins FTS after overseeing the technology strategy and daily operations of Fox Network Center in Los Angeles and the Fox Technical Operations Center in The Woodlands, Texas. He was employed by a division of Fox that was acquired by Disney.

His first role with Fox was the design and construction of Fox News Channel in 1996. He also held positions at Capital Cities/ABC, NBC News and local TV stations before joining Fox.

“What an exciting opportunity this is to work with the Fox Television Stations team. I can't wait to get started and move ATSC 3.0 from theory into practical implementation, a pivotal moment," said Friedel, who is the former chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee and currently serves as president of the North American Broadcasters Association and the Video Services Forum.

In 2015, Friedel was honored by the National Association of Broadcasters with its Engineering Achievement Award for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering. Three years later, he received an Emmy for lifetime achievement from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

He is a Fellow of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers and a Life Member of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society.