Report: UHD Market Shows Strong Growth

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF.—For flat panel displays 32-inches and larger, UHD/4K models are getting more of a foothold in the U.S. AV/IT and Pro AV markets. That is from a September report from PMA Research, which specializes on worldwide market information on large displays.

Overall, the September 2017 PMA Research Distributor Flat Panel Tracking report showed quadruple the volume of UHD 4K sales from September 2016. In the AV/IT distribution channel, UHD models accounted for 21 percent of the revenue and 11 percent of the volume. Of those sold, 30 percent went to corporate/government buyers; digital signage was second with 24 percent, followed by commercial TVs at 23 percent, desktop monitors at 18 percent and interactive displays at 4 percent.

For the Pro AV channel, UHD models make up 43 percent of the overall revenue share. This was the second highest PMA recorded, only trailing August 2017, which recorded 49 percent of the revenue share.

Samsung proved to be the top-selling model, taking the top three spots for AV/IT and the top two for the Pro AV channel. LG was fourth, fifth and sixth for AV/IT; Smart came in third for Pro AV.