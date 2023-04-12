Rebecca Hanson Appointed NABA Director-General

TORONTO—Rebecca Hanson has been appointed Director General of the North American Broadcasters Association, succeeding Michael McEwen who is retiring this summer.

Ms. Hanson begins as Director-General designate on April 15th, where she will work alongside McEwen before taking full responsibility July 1.

“As over-the-air broadcasters move to the multi-platform streaming IP world, they remain committed to serving their listeners and viewers in the communities where they live, work and play,” said Borika Vucinic, president of the NABA Board of Directors. “Rebecca understands this unique role in a multimedia world and will work with our members as broadcasting adapts to a rapidly changing environment on the national, regional, and international fronts.”

An experienced broadcast and media executive, Ms. Hanson has managed numerous policy issues before the FCC and Congress relating to broadcast regulation. While SVP of Policy and Strategy at Sinclair Broadcast Group, she advocated for new video technology, fair compensation for cable carriage, and spectrum protection. She also served as General Counsel for HC2 Broadcasting group overseeing the regulation of 250 full- and low-power television stations.

At the FCC, Ms. Hanson served in a variety of roles, beginning with the first U.S. National Broadband Plan in 2009, the related broadcast spectrum auction planning in 2011, and other broadcast policy issues including the transition to ATSC 3.0. She currently serves on the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission and is on the board of the U.S. NAB Leadership Foundation.

Ms. Hanson will continue to address these issues in her new leadership role at NABA with a solidly forward-looking strategy that includes resisting all forms of encroachment on broadcast spectrum, a continued commitment to broadcasting core values as a public good, and demonstrating other values that broadcasting offers in evolving communications, NABA said.

“Broadcasters throughout North America are rightfully proud of their service to local communities, and NABA will continue to support that mission among the challenges and opportunities presented by new streaming technologies,” Ms. Hanson says. “But when it comes to regional matters (like spectrum and technology coordination, or equipment markets) and international issues (like spectrum usage at the ITU or copyright protection at WIPO) NABA is best situated to represent broadcasters’ common interests in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. I am honored to be chosen to lead these efforts and look forward to working with all stakeholders in the months and years ahead.”