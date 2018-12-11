RCF Group acquires DPA Microphones

Italy's RCF Group has announced the acquisition of DPA Microphones from The Riverside Company.

Details of the transaction have not been revealed.

DPA provides microphones to a number of sectors, including the broadcast market.

The deal follows RCF's recent acquisition of US loudspeaker giant EAW, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the market as an all encompassing provider of high end pro audio products and solutions.

Arturo Vicari, CEO of RCF Group said: “Since my early days I have been fascinated by the world of microphones. Our portfolio already represents excellence in pro audio and we are very proud to add to our roster DPA – a company that also represents excellence in the microphone industry. We can now offer the complete audio chain, from microphones to speakers for the satisfaction of professionals around the world."

Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO of DPA added: We have come a long way during the past few years. Share of sales coming from new products is up from less than five per cent to more than 40 per cent, and all major areas in the business have been professionalized and streamlined. Now we look forward to a bright future under new ownership in a Group with an uncompromising quality oriented approach to the Pro Audio business – just like ours.”