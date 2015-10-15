Raycom Gets Newsy

CINCINNATI – Raycom Media will begin publishing content from Newsy across its 30-plus owned-and-operated news channel websites.



Newsy is the over-the-top video news service targeting Millennials. It a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps.



“Newsy provides a fresh perspective on the day’s news, with an editorial focus that is very targeted at — and performs well with — millennials,” said Joe Fiveash, vice president of digital for Raycom Media. “We believe that Newsy adds an important layer of national and world news depth to our already robust offerings across Raycom markets. In addition to providing relevant news to our consumers, it provides sought-after video placement opportunities for our advertisers.”



After a successful trial run on the website of its Memphis-based station, WMC Action News 5, Raycom said it sought a larger distribution of Newsy videos across its properties. The agreement secures placement of multiple Newsy videos in the daily video module on each of Raycom’s news channels’ websites. Raycom Media stations cover 13.1 percent of U.S. television households.



E.W. Scripps acquired Newsy for $35 million in December of 2013. Newsy is based in Columbia, Mo., home of the Missouri School of Journalism. It was a five-year-old startup at the time. It generates revenue from advertising on its digital platforms, and selling news and original content to media companies such as AOL/Huffington Post, Microsoft, Mashable and now Raycom; and syndicating its content.