Quantum Appoints Patrick Morel Senior EMEA Channel Manager

LONDON—Quantum announced that Patrick Morel has joined as senior EMEA channel manager of scale-out storage. The new role will see him manage and expand Quantum’s distributor and reseller network in EMEA—with a primary focus on the media and entertainment channel—for its StorNext 5 scale-out storage technology. With more than 30 years working in the broadcast industry, Patrick brings a wealth of experience in sales and channel management and will play a pivotal role in helping Quantum enhance its existing channel offering.



Morel has held a number of senior sales and management roles during his time in the industry. Before joining Quantum, he worked at Snell and Chryon Pro-Bel and played a key part in the Pro-Bel and Snell & Wilcox merger in 2009. He’s also worked at Inelco France. He’ll report directly to Gabriel Chaher, vice president, EMEA sales & marketing at Quantum and will be located in the Paris office.

