Quantel Promotes Faster Workflows in IBC Show Offerings

AMSTERDAM–Quantel is all set to wow stand visitors with the latest in fast-turnaround content production systems, high-end color and finishing products, and global media workflows.

Quantel’s revolutionQ software architecture promises greatly speeded-up workflows, and when added to low cost storage options, can provide immediate online access to years and years of content for multiple users. The new software integrates with the company’s current Enterprise sQ systems, protecting customer’s existing investments and providing additional value. Stand visitors will also be shown the latest color and finishing innovations, with the introduction of new Pablo. The product integrates with modern stereo 3D and high frame-rate postproduction pipelines and is available as a software-only or turnkey packages with a full range of configurations. Quantel is also promising new tools and innovations for their existing Pablo and Enterprise sQ products.

Quantel will be at stand 7.A20.