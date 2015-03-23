Quantel and Snell Name Neil Maycock VP of Marketing

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Quantel and Snell, postproduction and broadcast technology manufacturers, have appointed Neil Maycock as their new vice president of marketing. Maycock will be responsible for all Quantel and Snell marketing activities, as well as product management for Quantel, on a worldwide basis.

Previously, Maycock was the chief marketing officer for both Snell and Pro-Bell.

“This appointment is part of a dynamic overhaul we are undertaking to reposition our company at the forefront of the industry and drive sales and growth,” said Tim Thorsteinson, CEO of Quantel. “Marketing will naturally play a central role in achieving this and Neil is the right man to lead us forward.”