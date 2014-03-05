Primestream Takes FORK Xchange Mobile at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Primestream will unveil FORK Xchange Suite v3.0, which gives broadcasters instant Web access to content on their FORK production servers from any Windows, Mac or tablet device.



Xchange v3.0 can remotely connect users and facilities at multisite production operations globally to a unified MAM workflow. This benefit streamlines operations and reduces the time and cost of producing content. Users see direct benefits through ease of operation, increased quality of service, increased speed of workflow, and added functionality in remotely connected multisite production operations.



With its redesigned iPad interface optimized for Apple iOS 7, Xchange v3.0 has many new features including: Xchange Uploader/Downloader, Load Balancer, quick cuts only editing, Partial File Download, and an encoding engine and render farm.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Primestream will be in booth SL10216.