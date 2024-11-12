Prime Video Remains Top U.S. Streamer for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS—Amazon’s Prime Video remains atop Parks Associates’ annual list of the 10 most-popular U.S. streaming services for the third straight year. Parks bases the chart positions on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2024 from the firm’s Streaming Video Tracker.

The two streaming leaders maintained their market position from 2003, with Prime Video in the top position above Netflix. Parks Associates said 88% of all households have a streaming service and 42% now use ad-based services, “creating incredible competition for subscription streaming services.”

This year’s top 10 list shows Disney+ taking the third position and pushing Hulu to No. 4. Peacock cracked the top five for the first time, jumping ahead of Max and Paramount+. YouTube Premium held onto its 10th position.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 U.S. Subscription Streamers 1. Prime Video 2. Netflix 3. Disney+ 4. Hulu (SVOD) 5. Peacock 6. Max 7. Paramount+ 8. Apple TV+ 9. ESPN+ 10. YouTube Premium

“Tracking the changes at the top of the market over the past five years reveals the extent of rebranding and consolidation shaping this market,” Parks Associates VP, Research Jennifer Kent said. “Showtime, which was in the top 10 back in 2020 and 2021, no longer exists as a standalone SVOD service and is now a premium add-on tier for Paramount+. We expect to see more premium content used to differentiate subscription tiers or create content bundles, giving consumers choice in how to build their packages.”

The chart positions don’t necessarily jibe with budgets, though, with Peacock parent Comcast NBCUniversal spending an estimated $22 billion, followed by Prime Video at $21.5 billion, Netflix at $19.5 billion and Disney at $18.5 billion, according to Filmtake.