Netflix Sees 150% Pop in Upfront Ad Sales

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Netflix is reporting that in its second year of Upfront negotiations, the streamer closed deals with all major holding companies as well as independent agencies, with a 150% plus increase in upfront ad sales commitments over 2023.

Upfront commitments include investments from all key categories like "CPG, Tech & Entertainment, Auto, QSR, and Retail," Netflix reported in a blog post by Amy Reinhard, president of advertising.

Netflix also announced a number of improvements to its ad capabilities. “As we announced in May, we are giving advertisers new ways to buy, new insights to leverage, and new ways to measure impact,” Reinhard said. “We’re looking forward to the launch of our in-house ad tech platform, which will be tested in Canada in November and launched globally in 2025.

“Over the last few months, we’ve hit great milestones for our ads business including closing another successful Upfront market, building and implementing an expanded programmatic suite, enhancing our global measurement capabilities, and securing impactful global ad campaigns,” Reinhard said. “We’ll continue to improve the Netflix ads plan to ensure our members are delighted by the experience while simultaneously creating solutions that deliver results for our marketers, putting brands at the center of the best shows and films in the world, to a highly valuable and engaged audience.”

More specifically, Netflix said that marketers can now set up private 1:1 marketplace deals directly with Netflix through The Trade Desk, Google’s Display & Video 360, or Xandr. It is also working to extend the capabilities across different buy types including programmatic guarantee in November.

In addition, Reinhard said they had introduced Google’s Campaign Manager 360 and Innovid for impression verification and extended their existing DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science relationship for fraud and viewability verification into programmatic channels. These solutions will then be available across all buying channels in October.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve been executing multiple programmatic campaigns with advertisers such as Expedia, Ford, T-Mobile, Mercedes-Benz, Novartis, and American Eagle,” she wrote. “The programmatic private marketplace buys are currently available in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico and will be extended more globally in the following months.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix also announced new measurement partnerships. “This September, Netflix’s ad-supported plan will be available in Barb's Advance Campaign Hub (ACH), making it easier for UK advertisers to plan their campaigns,” Reinhard wrote. “Later this fall, Netflix will extend its campaign performance measurement suite into NielsenOne, Lucid (or Cint), EDO Inc., NCSolutions, Kantar, and Affinity Solutions for all buy types. We’ve partnered with clean room suppliers Snowflake, InfoSum, and LiveRamp to create a secure and privacy-safe environment for our members and advertisers. The Clean Rooms will allow advertisers to determine audience overlap, post-campaign reach and frequency, and last-touch attribution in a secure environment. Snowflake Data Clean Rooms is available for partners today, and InfoSum and LiveRamp will launch in the coming months.”