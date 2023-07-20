YouTube Premium Price Hiked to $13.99 Per Month
It is the first increase in the ad-free subscription YouTube offering since 2018
For users who want to avoid lots of ads on YouTube, Google has hiked the price of its ad-free YouTube Premium subscription service by $2 a month to $13.99 for new and existing customers.
That’s a 16.7% increase but it is the first price increase for the ad-free option since 2018.
At the same time, Google is also increasing the price of YouTube Premium Music by $1 to $10.99.
“We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US to continue delivering great service and features,” Google said in a statement to 9to5Google. “We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium which allows subscribers to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline play and uninterrupted access to over 100M songs with the YouTube Music app.”
