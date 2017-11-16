Prime Focus Technologies Add Eccles, Reynolds to North America Team

James Eccles

LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies double dibs with its latest hiring announcement, sharing that it is bringing on James Eccles as vice president, key accounts, sales cloud applications and media services, and Chris Reynolds as vice president, head of Technical Solutions Group for its North America branch.

Eccles comes to PFT after working at Deluxe Entertainment Services, Chace Audio, Westpac Banking Corporation and various New Zealand government administrations. Reynolds also previously worked for Deluxe Entertainment Services and Chace Audio.

Chris Reynolds

The pair will be based out of PFT’s Los Angeles office. Eccles will be responsible for generating new business opportunities, while Reynolds is charged with leading the Technical Solutions Group.

Prime Focus Technologies is the technology arm of Prime Focus.