Pluto Adds Local News from Fox Stations
The slate of new local Fox news channels offers live and breaking news to areas such as New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and more
Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV has added a slate of local Fox news channels providing live and breaking news from Fox stations in such markets as New York, L.A., and Washington. D.C.
These channels in 17 markets join Pluto TV’s diverse and extensive news lineup. The service's “News + Opinion” and “Local News” categories already includes such channels as “CBS News 24/7,” “BBC News,” “Bloomberg TV,” “NBC News Now,” and others for round-the-clock coverage of local, national and international news.
The full slate of local Fox news channels includes:
- Fox 5 Atlanta
- Fox 7 Austin
- Fox 32 Chicago
- Fox 4 Dallas | Fort Worth
- Fox 2 Detroit
- Fox 26 Houston
- Fox 11 Los Angeles
- Fox 6 Milwaukee (to launch later this month)
- Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Fox 5 New York
- Fox 35 Orlando
- Fox 29 Philadelphia
- Fox 10 Phoenix
- Fox 2 San Francisco
- Fox 13 Seattle
- Fox 13 Tampa Bay
- Fox 5 Washington DC
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.