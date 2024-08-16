Pluto Adds Local News from Fox Stations

Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV has added a slate of local Fox news channels providing live and breaking news from Fox stations in such markets as New York, L.A., and Washington. D.C.

These channels in 17 markets join Pluto TV’s diverse and extensive news lineup. The service's “News + Opinion” and “Local News” categories already includes such channels as “CBS News 24/7,” “BBC News,” “Bloomberg TV,” “NBC News Now,” and others for round-the-clock coverage of local, national and international news.

The full slate of local Fox news channels includes:

Fox 5 Atlanta

Fox 7 Austin

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 4 Dallas | Fort Worth

Fox 2 Detroit

Fox 26 Houston

Fox 11 Los Angeles

Fox 6 Milwaukee (to launch later this month)

Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Fox 5 New York

Fox 35 Orlando

Fox 29 Philadelphia

Fox 10 Phoenix

Fox 2 San Francisco

Fox 13 Seattle

Fox 13 Tampa Bay

Fox 5 Washington DC