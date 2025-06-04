Fox 13 Seattle Expands Local, Regional News Coverage

SEATTLE—Fox 13 (KCPQ) and Fox 13+ (KZJO) have announced that they will be expanding their news programming. Beginning June 16, they will be providing more local news, adding new time slots and will greatly increase their live local news offerings on streaming.

As part of the effort, Fox 13 is investing in digital platforms with an additional 31 hours of live-streamed news content every week on its Fox Local Seattle streaming platform. Viewers can expect live anchored updates throughout the day, ensuring local news is available anytime, anywhere. KCPQ and KZJO are both owned by Fox Television Stations.

Additionally, beginning later this summer, "Good Day Seattle" will now run 6 full hours from 5 AM to 11 AM, providing early risers and late starters with live local news, weather, and features.

Together, Fox 13 and Fox 13+ are adding 2.5 hours of additional news content to their weekday broadcast schedule, bringing viewers more access to trusted information throughout the day, the stations reported.

“By expanding our local programming and enhancing our streaming presence, we're making it easier for viewers to stay informed, wherever and whenever they choose to watch,” said Amber Eikel, senior vice president and general manager of Fox 13. “This transformation reflects our commitment to delivering trusted, relevant news across all platforms.”

4 PM & 5 PM: Seattle News Tonight: Local news with depth, context, and the stories that matter to our community. Long-form interviews, extended live coverage on local stories, and in-studio guests.

6 PM: Washington News Wrap: A nightly focused look at state headlines and regional developments.

6:30 PM: Washington Sports Wrap: The day's top sports stories from across the state.

7 PM: West Coast News Wrap: Coverage and commentary on major stories along the coast.

10 PM: Seattle News Tonight

On Fox 13+ (KZJO) the news schedule will be:

8 PM & 9 PM: Seattle News Tonight