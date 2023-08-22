Pliant Technologies to Introduce Microcom 863xr at IBC2023

AMSTERSDAM—Pliant Technologies has announced the latest addition to its MicroCom family of products with the introduction of the new MicroCom 863XR wireless beltpack.

The product is designed for use in Europe as it operates in the 863-865 MHz ISM band, which allows for unlicensed use in most European countries.

The 863XR features excellent range, two intercom channels and the capability to support up to six full-duplex users with unlimited listeners, the company said.

Pliant will be debuting this new solution aimed at its European customers at IBC 2023 (Stand 10.C53).

“We are excited to introduce MicroCom 863XR at IBC. This new addition allows Pliant to provide a cost-effective high-quality intercom solution aimed at the European market,” says Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “We look forward to showing off this latest addition to the Pliant family of products to all those in attendance at IBC 2023.”

MicroCom 863XR provides full-duplex, multi-user intercom solutions for applications where high-quality audio, extended range, ease of use, and affordability are essential. Built with rugged IP67 construction, a long 12-hour battery that is field replaceable, along with a range of MicroCom accessories, the MicroCom 863XR is perfect for jobs that require continuous use, the company reported.

The system offers unlimited listeners in addition to six full-duplex users, all without the need for a base station, providing flexibility for a range of applications. Additionally, MicroCom XR features an easy-to-read OLED display, an optional drop-in charger, a 4-wire I/O interface and is IP67-rated. The system’s rugged, lightweight beltpacks have been built to endure the wear and tear of everyday use as well as the extremes encountered in outdoor environments.

MicroCom 863XR is designed with advanced RF technology and specifically for broadcast and production use, making MicroCom XR an ideal solution for an array of professional applications. MicroCom 863XR offers exceptional sound quality and range providing more features and performance to users with more modest budgets. This includes theater, concert, corporate events and just about anywhere groups need to communicate together, the company said.

Pliant also offers a wide range of professional headsets for use with MicroCom intercom systems. Ranging from the complete line of popular SmartBoom® headsets to small, cost-effective specialty headsets, Pliant has a solution to fit most applications and budgets.