Playbox Technology Joins Grass Valley Alliance

LONDON—Playbox Technology has joined the Grass Valley Alliance and announced that its OTT Stream CMS and AVOD solutions are now available on Grass Valley’s live production, management and distribution Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP).

“By bringing PlayBox into the GV Alliance, we’re removing the expense and work of integrating systems from different vendors. Grass Valley and PlayBox are doing all the system validation so that our joint customers can be confident of getting a pre-vetted system that works from day one,” said Grass Valley director of strategic marketing Chris Merrill.

PlayBox’s OTT (over-the-top) systems offer broadcasters and content owners a wider reach, allowing them to distribute their content to a much larger audience, regardless of location or access to traditional broadcast infrastructure.

With the PlayBox OTT Stream CMS, broadcasters and content owners have greater flexibility and control over how their content is distributed and monetized. They can choose the platforms and devices on which their content is available, as well as set pricing, advertising, and other revenue models.

With the PlayBox AVOD solution, publishers can streamline their ad serving process and improve efficiency, while also maximizing revenue potential. The solution can track, target and optimize campaigns. It offers advertisers the ability to track campaign performance in real time, the companies said.

"By including the PlayBox OTT Stream CMS as part of the GV Alliance, we can offer our clients the best in cloud-based solutions for their OTT and ad server workflows," said PlayBox Technology COO Phillip Neighbour. "OTT systems provide broadcasters and content owners with numerous benefits, including wider reach, greater flexibility and control, personalized experiences, valuable insights and cost savings.”