Pixel Power Adds 5 New Hires

Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company providing broadcast playout solutions, has announced five new hires:

Aurelia Znakowa has joined Pixel Power as chief financial officer. A qualified accountant with a degree in business with law and an MBA from Cranfield University, she was most recently director of finance at Blacktrace and helped oversee the company’s acquisition by California biotech brand Unchained Labs.

Stuart Russell joins as the company’s new marketing manager. Russell has 13 years of marketing expertise in the media production industry, with high-profile brand, marketing and communications roles with Videndum (formerly the Vitec Group) and Ross Video.

Asad Shah was hired as project engineer, bringing extensive practical knowledge on delivering premium content. He has spent 15 years leading teams in major playout and master control centers for large service providers and holds a degree in media technology from the University of Salford.

Stephanie Leroux is Pixel’s new project manager, tasked with keeping her team on track with project and development deliverables. Originally from Metz, France, Leroux has a master’s degree in applied physics from Metz University. She has lived in the U.K. for 20 years and has about as many years of experience working in the media industry in both engineering and project management roles.

Ehren Stowers was hired as product manager for Pixel Power’s automation and monitoring lines. Stowers started his career as a presentation director in his native New Zealand before moving to London and holding equivalent jobs with BBC and Red Bee Media, before taking on the role of product manager at Red Bee.

“Our mission is to help our customers gain competitive advantage by using our technology to optimize their content creation and delivery,” Pixel Power CEO Thorsten Sauer said of the new hires. “Given his expertise, Stuart will help tell our story as Pixel Power embarks on this new chapter. Asad and Ehren each have invaluable experience in what our customers do and can talk on equal terms, helping us to focus our products and continue developing the right solutions. Stephanie’s project management expertise will ensure we meet our key development deadlines. Welcome, too, to Aurelia, whose financial acumen and detailed business experience will be vital to the ambitious growth plans we are putting in place.

“The reorganized and rebranded Pixel Power is already showing new energy and agility, and I’m sure our customers will be excited by this new direction and the innovative solutions that will accompany it,” Sauer said.