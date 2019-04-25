PIX Acquires London-Based CODEX

SAN FRANCISCO—PIX, an entertainment tech company specializing in secure communications and content management, is buying London-based tech firm CODEX. Financial details of the transaction were not immediately available.

The acquisition will allow each to offer a range of new products and services from streamlined camera capture to post-production finishing. The companies occupy complementary spaces in the production process, PIX said.

“Our clients have relied on PIX to protect their material and ideas throughout all phases of production,” said PIX founder and CEO Eric Dachs. “In CODEX, we found a group that similarly values relationships with attention to critical details.”

With the PIX secure communication and content management product suite, users can maintain creative continuity and reduce project risk by allowing ideas to be shared accurately, stored and preserved through the production process, the company said.

“The integration of both services [PIX and CODEX] into one simplified workflow will deliver the industry a fast, secure, global collaborative ecosystem,” said PIX Chief Design Officer Marc Dando.

The acquisition will expand the servicing reach of both companies around the globe. PIX founder Dachs will remain as CEO.

More information is available on the PIX System website.