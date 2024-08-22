PilotDesk and LG Ad Solutions Ink New Long Term Ad Tech Deal

NEW YORK—PilotDesk, a no-code AI workflow automation platform for advertising and yield operations, has announced a long-term agreement with LG Ad Solutions that will expand the use of its YieldPilot product, an advanced automated publisher yield optimization and management solution enabled in its ad serving platform.

The agreement follows a pilot project where PilotDesk demonstrated its ability to boost operational efficiency and revenue for publishers significantly. Over the four-month trial period, PilotDesk performed over half a million automated actions, equating to an impressive 25,000 hours of manual ad operations productivity time created.

"After a four-month trial period, LG Ad Solutions was able to derive incremental revenue from its existing demand partners and allow for their team to focus on more strategic needs for their clients, resulting in the shift from a trial period to a long-term partnership with PilotDesk,” said Joe Hirsch, CEO of PilotDesk.

"Having founded SpringServe, the premier CTV ad server acquired by Magnite in 2021, we understand the challenges ad operations professionals face," Hirsch continued. "YieldPilot's ability to automate advertising inventory optimization has shown great results, enabling publishers to scale their revenue without increasing the cost of advertising operations. We are pleased that LG Ad Solutions has decided to enter into a long-term partnership with us based on our performance, and we look forward to continuing our shared success into 2025 and beyond."

The new agreement reflects the unprecedented demand for more efficient and effective inventory management solutions, the two companies said. By leveraging PilotDesk, LG Ad Solutions aims to enhance its operational capabilities and maximize revenue opportunities.

“Partnering with PilotDesk has allowed us to curate our ad breaks and optimize in ways we hadn’t been able to before. We were able to focus more on strategic initiatives and less on manual tasks, maximizing our ad inventory's potential and ensuring our inventory has maximum impact for our clients,” said Kelly McMahon, senior vice president of Global Operations, LG Ad Solutions.

For more information about PilotDesk and its suite of solutions, visit www.pilotdesk.ai .