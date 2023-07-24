Phabrix To Unveil New Portable Waveform Monitor At IBC 2023

THATCHAM, U.K.—Phabrix will show new software features for its Qx and QxL rasterizers and the new portable QxP waveform monitor during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The company, which will be co-exhibiting with its parent company Leader Electronics, also will present its Sx Series of handheld instruments as well as its 2K/3G/HD/SD Rx rasterizers, the company said.

The QxP portable waveform monitor offers the same flexible architecture as the QxL rasterizer and support for 12G-SDI and 25GbE UHD IP workflows. The device offers an integrated 3U multi-touch 1920 x 1200 7-inch LCD screen with integral V-Mount or Gold-mount battery plates, it said.

The new QxP and existing QxL and Qx rasterizers offer the user configurability and advanced tools needed for full operational flexibility when transitioning to next-generation workflows, it said.

New features for the Qx Series include Full Range generation and analysis for comprehensive testing and evaluation as well as enhanced waveform analysis capabilities. The Qx Series takes advantage of the company’s patented DDR-based processing technology. It offers users the precision necessary for tasks like camera shading and image grading while maintaining operational flexibility, the company said.

The latest Rx Series features to be highlighted at IBC 2023 include a new 6-bar gamut toolset to highlight out-of-gamut areas in the picture window. The rasterize series offers gamut monitoring meter bars for the YCbCr and RGB color spaces for pixel-level monitoring at YCbCr and RGB levels at the same time, it said.

The company will also show its Sx Series of handheld instruments.

“Test-and-Measurement instruments are our customers’ lifelines when it comes to rapid fault diagnosis in time critical situations. It’s vital we continue to develop products that support all their formats and production approaches, especially as this industry continues to evolve so rapidly. IBC gives us a fantastic opportunity to discuss our customers’ needs and the latest challenges they are facing,” said Phabrix CEO Martin Mulligan.

See Phabrix at IBC Stand 10.C01.