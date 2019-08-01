Phabrix Acquired by Leader Electronics Corp

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Leader Electronics Corporation has announced the acquisition of test and measurement manufacturer Phabrix.

Financial details of the deal have not been revealed.

Phabrix employs a team of R&D, sales, manufacturing, support and administration personnel, operating from its headquarters in Thatcham, England. The acquisition will see both companies continue with existing product lines and development plans, joining forces to expand sales presence worldwide.

Phillip Adams, managing director, Phabrix, said: “Phabrix is delighted to join the growing Leader team. Both companies have much to gain from each other; both putting design and engineering expertise at the heart of development. With our combined talent and complementary product lines, together with a greater geographical reach, it’s going to be a very exciting future for staff, customers and our global distribution partners.”

Kozo Nagao, CEO of Leader Electronics Corporation added, “With our rapidly evolving industry, it’s important to future-proof our product development capabilities. Uniting Phabrix and Leader’s talented development teams provides the increased momentum required to address the changing landscape of customer needs. Phabrix brings to Leader extensive IP, HDR and UHD knowledge and a highly competitive portfolio of handheld and rack-mounted instruments. We look forward to learning from one another as we look to maximize our growth and our global presence in the competitive Test and Measurement industry.”