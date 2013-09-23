Pete Challinger Joins Bannister Lake Software

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA—Bannister Lake Software Inc. has appointed Pete Challinger as vice president of U.S. business development.



Challinger, who has been based in California, spans 30 years, including roles in new product and market development at Grass Valley Group and Abekas Video Systems. After Abekas, he became the founding vice president of marketing at Spruce Technologies, a startup that pioneered DVD authoring. In 1999, he returned to his own consulting and distribution business, launching Quartz Electronics (later acquired by Evertz) in the U.S. For the last six years, he was CEO of Pixel Power Inc., the UK graphics company’s U.S. subsidiary.



The company also has expanded its global operations by opening of a new U.S. office in California, where Challinger will be based.