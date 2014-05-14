Pesa Recognized for International Sales

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—Pesa announced it has received the 2014 Global Trade Award from the North Alabama International Trade Association. The award was presented on April 29 during NAITA’s 31st annual World Trade Day Luncheon in Huntsville.



Pesa, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2013, has been involved in international sales for more than 35 years, and sells its equipment in more than 20 countries. While Europe has historically been Pesa’s largest international market, the company is positioned for increased sales in Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East in 2014.



For years, Pesa has promoted its products internationally through an extensive dealer network led by an international sales manager. Pesa maintains an office in Canada and recently established an office in China to promote sales and business development. The company will also exhibit at three international trade shows this year, including IBC2014 in Amsterdam in September.



The NAITA Global Trade Award honors local businesses and organizations for pursuing and penetrating global markets. By recognizing these efforts, NAITA hopes to encourage other companies to explore or expand their international business efforts, as well as strengthen the network of businesses involved in international trade. Pesa is a corporate NAITA member and actively participates in NAITA programs.



In March, Pesa was also a recipient of the 8th annual Governor’s Trade Excellence Award, which was presented by the Alabama Department of Commerce and the Export Alabama Trade Alliance. The award acknowledges Alabama-based companies that excel in overseas sales and service.