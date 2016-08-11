Pebble Beach Systems Appoints Gittins as New CEO

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—As Managing Director and Founder Peter Hajittofi is set to retire, Pebble Beach Systems has named its new CEO, Tom Gittins. Peter Mayhead will also serve as part of the new leadership team in the newly created position of chief operating office, and Founder director Ian Crockett will stay on in his position as chief technology officer.

Tom Gittins

Gittins has been with Pebble Beach for 10 years, serving as sales director. He previously worked for Leitch and Ampex Corporation.

Mayhead, who will also serve as chief financial officer, joined the company in 2013 as its finance director. Prior to joining Pebble Beach he was the CFO at Pro-Bel.

Pebble Beach Systems is a provider of automation, content management and integrated playout systems.