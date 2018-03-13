Pebble Beach Systems Adds Russin, Amoroso to North America Staff

WEYBRIDGE, LONDON—A pair of appointments have been officially announced by Pebble Beach Systems, as the company has brought on David Russin and Robert Amoroso to join the staff for its North American operations.

Russin (pictured above) has been hired as the vice president of sales with the goal of expanding Pebble’s business across North America. He comes to Pebble after previous stops at Grass Valley, Harris Broadcast, Omnibus and Masstech.

Amoroso is the new sales engineering manager for the company. He will be working to solve Pebble’s U.S. customers’ workflows. His past stops include 14 years at Leitch/Harris in pre-sales engineering and in station operations with CBS, ABC, PBS and Univision.