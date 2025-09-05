PBS Kids Embraces Gameplay Content

In news that highlights the ongoing importance of video games, PBS Kids is making its first foray into gameplay content with the September 5 launch of “Odd Squad Gaming Unit” (OSGU).

In announcing the show, PBS Kids said that Gameplay content featuring videos documenting the playthrough of a digital game has emerged as an increasingly popular genre in digital media and that the new show is part of its ongoing efforts to provide programming that reflects the habits of younger viewers.

It also cited data showing gaming content remains amongst the most popular types of video on YouTube for kids: about 50% of PBS Kids viewers aged 3 to 8 watch gameplay videos.

PBS KIDS Games | Odd Squad Gaming Unit NEW SERIES | Wild Kratts: World Rescue - YouTube Watch On

Produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Sinking Ship Entertainment, OSGU is a partially scripted 4-7 minute gameplay series hosted by two agents from the Odd Squad universe, Oaklynn and Olindo. In each episode, they host the show from different Odd Squad precincts and communicate through two video chat windows, helping each other get the most out of a game from the PBS Kids universe. The core of the show is the hosts interacting with each other, playing and reacting to both the game and one another.

The new series, PBS stressed, is part of a larger effort to evolve its offerings to meet kids where they are: By expanding PBS Kids content on YouTube beyond broadcast and digital episodes and clips to gaming and gameplay content, PBS KIDS said it is widening its audience to include kids who are excited by the network’s highly popular educational gaming library, which averages 43 million games played on the website and 44 million games played on the PBS Kids Games app each month.

PBS Kids also recently launched a YouTube channel dedicated to gaming (@PBSKIDSGames).

In terms of educational benefits, PBS Kids said the series teach the fundamentals of problem solving with each game played. The series also features a rotating lineup of PBS Kids games (which is the largest library of free, educational games for kids, with more than 375 across PBS Kids platforms) that support different skills – from literacy to science to life skills, and more.

This includes games from popular PBS Kids series like “Wild Kratts”, “Arthur”, “Lyla In The Loop” and other series.