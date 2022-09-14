Paramount+ Rolls Out Blue Carpet for Italian Launch
During an blue carpet event at Rome's Cinecittà studios, the streamer unveiled its full content slate, including new Italian originals
MILAN—Paramount+ is launching September 15th in Italy with more than 8,000 hours of entertainment and to celebrate the event, Paramount Global hosted a star-studded event on September 14th, at the iconic Cinecittà Studios in Rome.
During the event, Paramount unveiled a content slate that features such Italian stars as Roberto Benigni, Elodie, Greta Scarano and Carlo Verdone alongside such talent as Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Sylvester Stallone, Miles Teller and more.
"Tonight, we are celebrating the debut of Paramount+, which seamlessly combines Hollywood with Italian storytelling and creativity. Italy has been a home to Paramount for many years and now we're bringing the best Italian – and global – films and series together in one place, on Paramount+," said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer, streaming, Paramount, during the Blue Carpet event's presentation.
"We're the only streaming service where you'll see Sylvester Stallone, 'SpongeBob', 'Star Trek', 'South Park' and incredible Italian stars like Elodie and Verdone... all in one place," said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+, during the event's presentation. "With over 100 years of storytelling experience from our renowned Hollywood studio to our international production hubs - Paramount knows how to make great entertainment for everyone."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
