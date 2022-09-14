Paramount+ Rolls Out Blue Carpet for Italian Launch

MILAN—Paramount+ is launching September 15th in Italy with more than 8,000 hours of entertainment and to celebrate the event, Paramount Global hosted a star-studded event on September 14th, at the iconic Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

During the event, Paramount unveiled a content slate that features such Italian stars as Roberto Benigni, Elodie, Greta Scarano and Carlo Verdone alongside such talent as Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Sylvester Stallone, Miles Teller and more.

"Tonight, we are celebrating the debut of Paramount+, which seamlessly combines Hollywood with Italian storytelling and creativity. Italy has been a home to Paramount for many years and now we're bringing the best Italian – and global – films and series together in one place, on Paramount+," said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer, streaming, Paramount, during the Blue Carpet event's presentation.

"We're the only streaming service where you'll see Sylvester Stallone, 'SpongeBob', 'Star Trek', 'South Park' and incredible Italian stars like Elodie and Verdone... all in one place," said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+, during the event's presentation. "With over 100 years of storytelling experience from our renowned Hollywood studio to our international production hubs - Paramount knows how to make great entertainment for everyone."