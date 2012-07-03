Panasonic’s New President to Deliver Opening Keynote Address at the 2013 International CES

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association announced that Kazuhiro Tsuga, incoming president of Panasonic Corp., will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2013 International CES. Owned and produced by CEA, the 2013 International CES is scheduled to run Jan. 8-11, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nev. Mr. Tsuga’s keynote is slated for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom, immediately following a State of the CE Industry keynote address by Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CEA.



Prior to taking on this leadership role for Panasonic, Tsuga was president of AVC Networks Co., the internal arm responsible for Panasonic’s audiovisual and information technology equipment business. Concurrently, he served as senior managing director and was a member of the board. From 2008 to 2011, Tsuga served as president of Panasonic’s Automotive Systems Co. and was also the managing executive officer of the corporation. During this time, he revived Panasonic’s automotive electronics business and laid the foundation for its expansion, taking it in new directions, including devices and systems for more eco-responsible vehicles.



In 2006, Tsuga led Panasonic’s efforts in digital network and software technology as executive officer, and from 2001 to 2004, he directed the Advance Appliances Development Center for audiovisual technologies. In addition to his internal Panasonic responsibilities, Mr. Tsuga has also actively contributed to advancing major industry efforts, including the standardization of the DVD and Blu-ray Disc formats. Under Tsuga’s direction, Panasonic is looking to achieve its goal of becoming the electronics industry leader in green innovation by its 100th anniversary in 2018.