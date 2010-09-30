Omneon, Building4 Media Announce Alliance

SUNNYVALE, CALIF., and MIAMI: Building4Media a provider of broadcast automation systems, has announced an alliance with broadcast storage company Omneon to expand offerings to existing customers, as well as develop a new customer base with advanced solutions.



Omneon, owned by Harmonic Inc., and Building4Media, owned by Primestream, will collaborate to optimize the integration of new and existing products and the companies will continue to develop mutually beneficial and innovative broadcast automation solutions. Building4Media’s FORK Production, FORK Playout and Mobile2Air deliver an end-to-end production platform that includes digital acquisition of live and file-based content, media asset management, editing, archiving, streaming and pushing content to multiple screens and devices driven by an advanced file based metadata workflow.



“On the Omneon platform, FORK provides complete control over their media assets,” said Dave Fredrick, senior director of Product Solutions and Marketing at Omneon. “This, combined with their studio production and playout automation workflow solutions, creates a tightly integrated and streamlined solution.



Workflows that both companies support include playout, studio production, news, sports highlights, and collaborative shared editing, all of which require ultimate reliability, control, and media awareness. -- from TV Technology

