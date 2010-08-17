Omneon and Rhozet Present Free File-Based Workflow Sessions at Digital Video Expo



Presented by Omneon and Rhozet, "File-Based Management for Video Pros" is a crucial series of conference sessions for content creators wanting to manage, refine and improve their video workflows.



During this free event open to all Digital Video Expo attendees at the Pasadena Convention Center on September 30 from 1:00pm-3:45pm in Room E, learn about options for simplifying every aspect of your workflow — from shooting and production to post to asset management and storage to playout across multiple platforms. Experts will discuss how to transcode and repackage your content for new and emerging platforms, how to effectively implement metadata for your project, and how to keep your assets at your fingertips using smart storage solutions.



"File-Based Management for Video Pros" schedule:



1:00 - 1:05pm Welcome from NewBay Editor



1:10 - 1:30pm File-Based Management. How it's working in the Field



1:30 - 2:15pm Shared Storage for Collaborative Editing

Simplify workflows through central storage, eliminating silos and serving multiple platforms.



2:15 - 3:00pm Effective Multi-Platform Delivery

Media processing for repackaging content and publishing to multiple platforms.



3:00 - 3:45pm Metadata Management and Automated Workflows

Metadata planning, design and harvesting.



