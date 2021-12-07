Oliver Frenzel Named Lawo’s Business Development Manager

RASTATT, GERMANY—Lawo has named Oliver Frenzel as business development manager for its SMART line of IP network monitoring solutions. In his new position, Frenzel will take on a central role for the advancement of Lawo’s SMART product line and use his expertise to support his sales colleagues in their effort to provide the best possible solution for their customers’ projects.

In a press statement Jamie Dunn, the company’s chief commercial officer, said, “Oliver is a perfect fit for this newly-created and essential post. In his responsibilities within Lawo, Oliver has compiled comprehensive expertise in all aspects of broadcast, problem-solving for customers as head of support as well as developing long-term customer-oriented strategies and advancements for the services we offer. His ‘no-is-not-an-option’ attitude drives his commitment to not stop before the best solution is found.”

Lawo’s SMART product line comprises the smartSCOPE Deep Packet Inspection & Network Analyzer and its smartDASH System Monitoring and Realtime Telemetry solution, a vendor-agnostic enterprise software suite designed to provide full network and media visibility across an all-IP, all-SDI or hybrid WAN/LAN broadcast infrastructure.

“Through my experience in support, I know how important it is for mission-critical operation to have good monitoring and measurement capabilities. This is even more important for complex broadcast IP networks, as there is no longer ‘the cable’ that transmits a single SDI video signal,” said Frenzel.

Frenzel’s new role reflects Lawo’s continued growth in the domain of IP-based broadcast remote production solutions, which require strict monitoring and traffic analysis in its entirety.