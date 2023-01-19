Ofir Benovici Joins Zero Density As CEO

IZMIR, Turkey—Zero Density has named Ofir Benovici as its new Chief Executive Office, overseeing its commercial and product strategy, operations and geographical expansion as well as its move into new markets.

The developer of real-time virtual production and broadcast graphics products saw substantial growth last year, prompting Deloitte to name it one of Turkey’s 50 fastest-growing companies. Benovici takes the helm as the company expands its international footprint, hiring technical and sales team members in various regions and forming new industry partnerships.

“Whether it’s for a Hollywood blockbuster or an international sports tournament, the demand for realistic real-time graphics has never been higher,” said Kuban Altan, chairman of the board at Zero Density.

“We’re determined to help bring the highest quality production to millions of viewers all around the world, and we are so pleased that Ofir agreed to join us in that mission. With his commercial and technical skills and diversified experience managing product lifecycles, we believe he’ll be the force that carries Zero Density into a new era.”

Benovici joins Zero Density after working as vice president of product management at Avid. Prior to that, he was vice president of product management and marketing at Orad Hi Tec Systems for more than 10 years.

“I believe Zero Density's cutting-edge products transform real-time production across industries, and I am looking forward to boosting Zero Density's growth, presence and influence further," said Benovici.