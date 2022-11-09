NUGEN Audio Announces Promotions to Executive Team

LEEDS, U.K.― NUGEN Audio announced the promotions of Charles Blessing to chief executive officer and Sophie Guest to chief marketing officer.

NUGEN Audio CEO and co-founder Paul Tapper will step back to focus on his new immersive gaming brand Fruity Systems. He will continue to serve as a director and CFO for NUGEN Audio.

Guest will join Blessing and Tapper on the company’s Board of Directors.

In a press statement, Tapper said, “I know that NUGEN is in capable hands, and that Charles will work tirelessly as CEO to continue to evolve our creative and technological advancements. I also applaud Sophie for her devotion to NUGEN, and I am certain she will develop new and exciting ways to present our solutions to the industry.”

Blessing, who previously served as the brand’s chief technology officer first joined the company in 2013 as a software engineer. Prior to that, he held several programmer and engineer positions with Team17 Software.

“I value quality over quantity and at NUGEN Audio we invest in our people to ensure that we can deliver just that,” Blessing said. “We’re here to serve our customers by developing and delivering the products they require to run successful and effective businesses themselves.”

Guest first joined NUGEN Audio in 2018 as creative marketing manager and most recently served as marketing director. Described as a “creative thinker who moonlights as a radio presenter and voiceover artist,” she has held various sales, marketing and promotions positions before coming to NUGEN Audio.

About the new position, she said, “I have a passion for getting to the ‘why’ of everything, and I aim to drive NUGEN forward, while also inspiring and learning from others…”

Blessing’s previous role as CTO will be filled after the start of the year by NUGEN Audio’s senior software engineer, Patxi Monedero.