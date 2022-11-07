Nuestra.TV Launches On Roku And Fire TV
Adsmovil’s free Hispanic-targeted streaming service offers 15K+ hours of VOD content and 40+ FAST channels
MIAMI, Fla.—Adsmovil USA’s Nuestra.TV free video-streaming service has launched on both Roku and Fire TV, offering Hispanic audiences across the U.S. two new ways of accessing Nuestra.TV’s content.
“We are excited to continue expanding our reach as we deliver high quality content to Hispanics across regions, generations, and languages,” said Alberto Pardo, president, and CEO, Nuestra.TV. “Our new availability on Roku and Fire TV will help us to continue expanding our impact and ability to connect viewers with great bilingual/bicultural content and programming.”
The launch will give Roku and Fire TV users access to over 15,000 hours of premium on-demand content, local and breaking news, and more than 40+ FAST channels.
Nuestra.TV also offers educational programming, gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
