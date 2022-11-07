Nuestra.TV Launches On Roku And Fire TV

MIAMI, Fla.—Adsmovil USA’s Nuestra.TV free video-streaming service has launched on both Roku and Fire TV, offering Hispanic audiences across the U.S. two new ways of accessing Nuestra.TV’s content.

“We are excited to continue expanding our reach as we deliver high quality content to Hispanics across regions, generations, and languages,” said Alberto Pardo, president, and CEO, Nuestra.TV. “Our new availability on Roku and Fire TV will help us to continue expanding our impact and ability to connect viewers with great bilingual/bicultural content and programming.”

The launch will give Roku and Fire TV users access to over 15,000 hours of premium on-demand content, local and breaking news, and more than 40+ FAST channels.

Nuestra.TV also offers educational programming, gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events.