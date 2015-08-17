NRK Installs Vidmond Highlights to Stream News and Sports Clips

BERGEN, NORWAY—With millions of people all over the world tuning in for the Women’s World Cup this past June, Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, NRK, leveraged Vidmond Highlights to create and stream video clips from live footage to the Internet in minutes.

Vidmond Highlights combines a rapid short-form clip production and distribution to social media with broadcast quality recording and editing tools to offer a new approach to live-to-VOD conversion. Available as a SaaS or on-site installation, Vidmond Highlights supports MPEG-Dash, HLS, Smooth Streaming and RTMP formats, accepts multi-bitrate source streams, and can ingest streams encrypted with any of the AES-128 based DRM technologies.

Users can create DVR windows that can stream record for up to three hours. Multiple DVR windows can be set up, record and create assets automatically through the API, using structured metadata information from an EPG.

In addition to being used for this past summer’s Women’s World Cup, Vidmond Highligts will also be used for the Summer and Winter Olympics for TV 2, Reuters TV News for Reuters TV, and more.