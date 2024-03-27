Nielsen and Circle City Broadcasting Renew Local TV Measurement Deal

NEW YORK—Nielsen has a multi-year renewal with Circle City Broadcasting, Indiana's only locally owned and operated broadcast and digital news media network, for Local TV measurement.

As part of the new agreement, Circle City will also use Nielsen’s Local Over the Top (OTT) measurement, which measures local audiences across both streaming apps and linear television. This added capability will generate incremental Impressions for Circle City’s Broadcast and Digital platform and provide a more comprehensive view of their reach across multiple platforms, the companies said.

"At Circle City we’re proud to serve our local communities every day. We truly value Nielsen’s approach to innovation and ongoing investments in Local TV. We are excited to be adding Local OTT measurement to gain an even deeper understanding of our local audiences regardless of where or how they’re watching,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner and president of Circle City Broadcasting.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing work with Circle City to report their deep & diverse audiences with insights they need to drive content decisions and incremental revenue opportunities for their audiences across Indiana,” said Paul LeFort, managing director of Nielsen’s Local TV business. “As our Big Data + Panel solution for Local TV comes to market this year, Nielsen remains committed to serving our customers with best in class Local TV measurement inclusive of Over-the-Air, Out-of-Home and direct persons measurement , and representing the diverse communities served by broadcasters like Circle City.