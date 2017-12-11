NFL, Verizon Connect on Streaming Deal

NEW YORK—There will be a new team taking part in the 2018 NFL playoffs—albeit not on the field—as Verizon and the NFL have announced a multi-year partnership that will have Verizon live stream in-market and national games on its portfolio of premium digital and mobile media properties. The deal includes live streams of national pre-season, regular season, playoff games and the Super Bowl nationwide, regardless of mobile network, according to the official press release.

The streams will be available on Yahoo, Yahoo Sports, go90 and the NFL mobile app. In addition to games, fans will have mobile access to NFL highlights, NFL coverage throughout the week and year, and jointly-developed original content.

The partnership is also expected to involve work with individual NFL teams on Smart Stadium technology, with the goal of improving stadium operations.

To watch the live mobile streams of NFL games on Yahoo in January, users need to download the Yahoo Sports app on iOS and Google Play.