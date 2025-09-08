NFL Debut on YouTube Draws 17.3 Million

YouTube’s first ever global broadcast of an NFL game set a record for most concurrent viewers of a live stream on YouTube, with a global average minute audience (AMA) of over 17.3 million

The game, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers live from São Paulo, Brazil, attracted an 16.2 million AMA in the U.S. according to Nielsen and 1.1 million. outside of the U.S.

Those numbers were up from 14.1 million who watched the game from São Paulo, Brazil last year on Peacock. But Peacock is a subscription service while the YouTube stream was free.

A YouTube blog reported that “fans tuned in from over 230 countries and territories around the globe…We partnered with the NFL to bring a uniquely interactive and creator-driven viewing experience. The broadcast featured exclusive content from MrBeast, Haley Kalil, Michelle Khare and Marques Brownlee; commentary from Deestroying from the sidelines; pre-game and post-game hosting from Kay Adams, Peter Overzet and NFL Legends Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Brandon Marshall, and Tyrann Mathieu; a dazzling halftime show from KAROL G; and Watch With streams and commentary from a stacked roster of creators including IShowSpeed, Tom Grossi, Robegrill, SKabeche, CazéTV and many more.”