Nexstar Media Promotes Andrew Alford to President of Broadcasting Division

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Inc., a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc., announced the promotion of Andrew (Andy) Alford to president of the Broadcasting Division effective June 1. He will oversee Nexstar’s 198 owned and operated television stations across the country and their related digital properties, and report to Nexstar President, COO and CFO Tom Carter. Alford replaces Tim Busch, who is retiring on May 31 after more than 20 years with Nexstar.

Alford joined Nexstar in 2017, with the company’s acquisition of Media General Inc., and has served as senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar’s Broadcasting Division, overseeing the company’s television stations and digital properties in Chicago, Tampa, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and multiple stations in the Southeastern area of the United States.

Carter said in a press statement, “Andy is an accomplished leader who brings more than thirty years of experience in broadcast management, sales, local news and programming to his new role at Nexstar. … We are confident in Andy’s ability to further advance the growth of our Broadcast Division, while extending our legacy of delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders.”

Prior to joining Nexstar, Alford held several positions with Media General including vice president and general manager of WFLA-TV and WTTA-TV, Media General’s NBC and MyNet affiliates serving the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg/Sarasota, Fla. area; and vice president of sales, where he was responsible for sales strategies and operation.

“I’m fortunate to be working with a skillful and experienced management team dedicated to growing ratings, revenue and profitability, while providing outstanding journalism and serving the local communities in which we operate,” said Alford. “I look forward to working with the incredible group of broadcast professionals that comprise the Nexstar Nation and I’m confident we will build on the solid foundation we have established to achieve even greater success.”